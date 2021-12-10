Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 352.26% from the stock’s current price.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

