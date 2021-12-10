Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.