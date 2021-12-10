Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.02 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.02 ($18.00).

ENGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock opened at €13.17 ($14.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.08. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.