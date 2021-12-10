Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.50.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Engagesmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

ESMT stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.