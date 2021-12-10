Encompass Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,954 call options on the company. This is an increase of 401% compared to the average volume of 790 call options.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. 16,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

