Enbridge’s (ENB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.04 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$40.63 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.87. The firm has a market cap of C$97.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

