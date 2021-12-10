Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

