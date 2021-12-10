Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,960 shares during the period. Embraer accounts for approximately 11.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Embraer were worth $59,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

NYSE ERJ opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.