Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives $150.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Elementis has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

