Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $150.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.77.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,517 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,291 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

