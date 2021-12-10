Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after acquiring an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $322,883,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,298,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,292 shares of company stock valued at $42,739,291 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.