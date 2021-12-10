Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.