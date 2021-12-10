Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.43. 41,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.