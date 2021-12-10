Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.15.
Shares of EW traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.43. 41,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
