Education Ecosystem Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $3.40 million and $10,226.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

