Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.23. 848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,765. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

