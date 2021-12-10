EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EchoStar by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EchoStar by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

