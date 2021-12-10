Echo Energy’s (ECHO) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
ECHO stock opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.66. Echo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03).
Echo Energy Company Profile
