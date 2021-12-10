Echo Energy’s (ECHO) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ECHO stock opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.66. Echo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

