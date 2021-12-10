eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $25.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00316086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

