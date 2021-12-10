EasyFi (EZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $782,977.00

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $782,977.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00006878 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007154 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

