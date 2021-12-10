E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.45. 66,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 250,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$136.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

