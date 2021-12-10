e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells $437,923.42 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ELF opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

