Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of Dynex Capital worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE DX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $631.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.