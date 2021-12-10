Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

