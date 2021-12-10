Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DND. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

DND opened at C$45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$35.51 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -238.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.48.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

