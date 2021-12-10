Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DYNDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

