Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.12% of Duke Realty worth $21,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Amundi acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after buying an additional 1,269,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after buying an additional 938,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 588,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

