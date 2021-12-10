Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post sales of $277.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.50 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $248.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 88.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 173.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $23,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

