DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $22.11

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $22.11 or 0.00046171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $22.95 million and $542,764.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.72 or 0.08256401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.15 or 1.00092753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.