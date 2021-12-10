DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DITHF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

