DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at CBRE Group

CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. DraftKings has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

