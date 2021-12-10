Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. 1,759,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 396.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 123,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

