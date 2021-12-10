Douglas W. Schnitzer Buys 317,525 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.