Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$58.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.73. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$46.56 and a twelve month high of C$60.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.