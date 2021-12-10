Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$77.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.