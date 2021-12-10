Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Patricia Filikrushel Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.