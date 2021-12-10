DODO Price Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $102.57 million and $41.17 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

