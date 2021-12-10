DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.