DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
About DocGo
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
