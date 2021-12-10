Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

