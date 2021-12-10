Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75.

