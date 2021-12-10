Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $31.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,593 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 158,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRNA stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

