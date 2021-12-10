Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $119.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

NYSE:GE opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.65, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

