Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $351.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $327.00 to $351.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $318.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.27.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

