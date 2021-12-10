Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 373.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

IXP traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $91.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

