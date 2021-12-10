Destination Wealth Management Has $20.14 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,605 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7,936.2% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200,503 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 198,008 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 659,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,569. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.