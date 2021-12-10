Destination Wealth Management Buys 2,337 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $52,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.22. The stock had a trading volume of 67,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,726. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

