Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,661,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

