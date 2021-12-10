Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to Buy

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

