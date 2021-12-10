DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00351757 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010064 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $687.75 or 0.01417388 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

