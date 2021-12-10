Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 39,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

